Portage calendar: Events coming up

(PORTAGE, WI) Live events are coming to Portage.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portage:

Halloween Bash at JJ’s Fireball Lanes! Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 817 E Wisconsin St, Portage, WI

Fall Fest Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2957 County Rd CX, Portage, WI

Join us for Fall Fest! Pumpkin Pie and Salsa contest from 11am-1pm. Pumpkin painting and pinecone bird feeder activites for the kids, Fall arrangment and fall door swag for Adults. Face painting...

Advanced Interview and Interrogation Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 117 W Pleasant St, Portage, WI

This course is hosted at the Portage Police Department, 117 West Pleasant Street, Portage, WI 53901 on Tuesday/Wednesday, October 5/6, 2021 from 0830-1700hrs: This dynamic two-day course focuses...

St. Mary School 'Halloween Costume' Trivia Night Portage, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 315 West Cook Street, Please use gym doors on W. Conant Street, Portage, WI 53901

St. Mary's Trivia Night is BACK and IN PERSON!!! This year's Halloween Costume Trivia Night is sure to be fun and festive!!!

FWSQ First Responders Day Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1824 WI-33, Portage, WI

Come join us and thank a First Responder! We'll have tours and food.