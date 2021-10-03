CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage, WI

Portage calendar: Events coming up

Portage Times
Portage Times
 6 days ago

(PORTAGE, WI) Live events are coming to Portage.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iq1x_0cFqkuCe00

Halloween Bash at JJ’s Fireball Lanes!

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 817 E Wisconsin St, Portage, WI

Halloween Bash at JJ’s Fireball Lanes! hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Halloween Bash at JJ’s Fireball Lanes!, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zTxS_0cFqkuCe00

Fall Fest

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2957 County Rd CX, Portage, WI

Join us for Fall Fest! Pumpkin Pie and Salsa contest from 11am-1pm. Pumpkin painting and pinecone bird feeder activites for the kids, Fall arrangment and fall door swag for Adults. Face painting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXVoq_0cFqkuCe00

Advanced Interview and Interrogation

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 117 W Pleasant St, Portage, WI

This course is hosted at the Portage Police Department, 117 West Pleasant Street, Portage, WI 53901 on Tuesday/Wednesday, October 5/6, 2021 from 0830-1700hrs: This dynamic two-day course focuses...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qgse0_0cFqkuCe00

St. Mary School 'Halloween Costume' Trivia Night

Portage, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 315 West Cook Street, Please use gym doors on W. Conant Street, Portage, WI 53901

St. Mary's Trivia Night is BACK and IN PERSON!!! This year's Halloween Costume Trivia Night is sure to be fun and festive!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGHOY_0cFqkuCe00

FWSQ First Responders Day

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1824 WI-33, Portage, WI

Come join us and thank a First Responder! We'll have tours and food.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portage, WI
Portage, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Jj#Rd Cx
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Portage Times

Portage Times

Portage, WI
42
Followers
262
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portage Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy