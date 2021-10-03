CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, CO

What’s up Cortez: Local events calendar

Cortez Daily
Cortez Daily
 6 days ago

(CORTEZ, CO) Live events are coming to Cortez.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cortez area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WK9J5_0cFqktJv00

TEEN CAFE/ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE

Mancos, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 211 W 1st St, Mancos, CO

For TeenTober, Mancos teens have the opportunity to gain knowledge and learn skills that may help them in the case of a Zombie Apocalypse. This event is for serious participants ages 13-19. We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tio6A_0cFqktJv00

Four Corners Fields of Faith

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 30100 US-160, Cortez, CO

Four Corners Fields of Faith is on Facebook. To connect with Four Corners Fields of Faith, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYArk_0cFqktJv00

Fine Art Auction

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 W North St, Cortez, CO

Open Air Silent Auction hosted by St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 110 W. North Street, Cortez, CO. October 10th 11:00am to 1:00pm. Here is a great opportunity to pick up unique art at great prices...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dh17A_0cFqktJv00

Fall Women's Retreat "Prayer: Communicating With God"

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 27660 Rd P, Dolores, CO

Cortez Nazarene's Women's Ministry is planning a retreat at the Mountain View Lodge (JanElle & Todd Hoffman's lodge between Cortez and Dolores) in the first weekend of October. The theme is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u69C9_0cFqktJv00

Diabetes Support Group

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1311 N Mildred Rd, Cortez, CO

Contact Laura Taylor (970-564-2276) or Jenny Nuuttila (970-564-2275) for more questions.

