What’s up Cortez: Local events calendar

(CORTEZ, CO) Live events are coming to Cortez.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cortez area:

TEEN CAFE/ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE Mancos, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 211 W 1st St, Mancos, CO

For TeenTober, Mancos teens have the opportunity to gain knowledge and learn skills that may help them in the case of a Zombie Apocalypse. This event is for serious participants ages 13-19. We...

Four Corners Fields of Faith Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 30100 US-160, Cortez, CO

Four Corners Fields of Faith is on Facebook. To connect with Four Corners Fields of Faith, join Facebook today.

Fine Art Auction Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 W North St, Cortez, CO

Open Air Silent Auction hosted by St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 110 W. North Street, Cortez, CO. October 10th 11:00am to 1:00pm. Here is a great opportunity to pick up unique art at great prices...

Fall Women's Retreat "Prayer: Communicating With God" Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 27660 Rd P, Dolores, CO

Cortez Nazarene's Women's Ministry is planning a retreat at the Mountain View Lodge (JanElle & Todd Hoffman's lodge between Cortez and Dolores) in the first weekend of October. The theme is...

Diabetes Support Group Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1311 N Mildred Rd, Cortez, CO

Contact Laura Taylor (970-564-2276) or Jenny Nuuttila (970-564-2275) for more questions.