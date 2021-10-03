CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Senatobia calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(SENATOBIA, MS) Senatobia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Senatobia area:

BLCC Fall Festival

Como, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come and enjoy the BLCC Fall Festival on Saturday Oct 30th. The fun will start at 4:00 and will include Campfire Cookin’, Trunk-or-Treat fun for kids, and other activities and games for kids. ...

Speed Challenge Hernando MS on Commerce at Subway — Da Garbage Disposal

Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 24 W Commerce St, Hernando, MS

Here is another "I'll Have What They Ordered In Front of Me" speed challenge for the ones askin' for this series. I visited the Subway in Hernando here for the first time. Had a gr8 time shootin...

Visitation

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4174 US-51, Senatobia, MS

Here is Lisa Wavra’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 27, 2021, at the age of 53, Lisa Wavra of Coldwater, Mississippi passed away...

Refresh Worship

Senatobia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

A worship and prayer gathering led by our ministers and shepherds. Weekly Schedule

Fall Mini Camp

Nesbit, Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5750 Conger Rd, Nesbit, MS

Join us for Fall Mini Camp for ages 6-8! 4 hours of riding lessons, games, crafts and horsey FUN! Drop off is at 8am, and pick up at 12pm.

