CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selinsgrove, PA

Coming soon: Selinsgrove events

Selinsgrove Voice
Selinsgrove Voice
 6 days ago

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Selinsgrove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Selinsgrove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HXou_0cFqkrYT00

Entrigued Beauty Pop-Up Shop/ Fashion Show

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 940 US-522, Selinsgrove, PA

ITS YOUR BUSINESS TIME TO SHINE?? ALL VENDOR TYPES WANTED!!! BE THE FACE OF YOUR BRAND AND TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO NETWORK,ADVERTISE, YOUR BUSINESS AND LINK UP WITH OTHER BUSINESS OWNERS. WHEN U...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3xLB_0cFqkrYT00

Fall Downtown Concert Series

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 N Market St, Selinsgrove, PA

Pick up a meal or delicious beverage from our downtown and bring it to the commons. We’ll take care of the music! We can’t wait to see you again! Outdoor event. Please wear a mask and follow...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSrbX_0cFqkrYT00

Selinsgrove Oktoberfest

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 713 Bridge St, Selinsgrove, PA

Join DH&L Fire Company in celebrating their Oktoberfest! Tickets go on sale September 6, 2021.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RsK3_0cFqkrYT00

Longhorn Steakhouse Meet & Greet

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 44 Nina Dr, Selinsgrove, PA

K9 Hero Haven will be here to meet & greet you whether you decide to dine in or get it to go! Meet a few of our retired working dogs and check out our new merchandise! If you donate $10 or more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2omk_0cFqkrYT00

Fall Craft Show

Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: One Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, PA

Fall Craft Show October 22 - 24, 2021 Fall Crafts and more throughout the mall. If you are interested in participating in the event, please click on the link below for an application.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selinsgrove, PA
Selinsgrove, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Join Dh L Fire Company#Sun Oct 10#Pa Fall Craft Show#Fall Crafts
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove, PA
56
Followers
262
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Selinsgrove Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy