Coming soon: Selinsgrove events

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Selinsgrove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Selinsgrove area:

Entrigued Beauty Pop-Up Shop/ Fashion Show Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 940 US-522, Selinsgrove, PA

ITS YOUR BUSINESS TIME TO SHINE?? ALL VENDOR TYPES WANTED!!! BE THE FACE OF YOUR BRAND AND TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO NETWORK,ADVERTISE, YOUR BUSINESS AND LINK UP WITH OTHER BUSINESS OWNERS. WHEN U...

Fall Downtown Concert Series Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 N Market St, Selinsgrove, PA

Pick up a meal or delicious beverage from our downtown and bring it to the commons. We’ll take care of the music! We can’t wait to see you again! Outdoor event. Please wear a mask and follow...

Selinsgrove Oktoberfest Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 713 Bridge St, Selinsgrove, PA

Join DH&L Fire Company in celebrating their Oktoberfest! Tickets go on sale September 6, 2021.



Longhorn Steakhouse Meet & Greet Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 44 Nina Dr, Selinsgrove, PA

K9 Hero Haven will be here to meet & greet you whether you decide to dine in or get it to go! Meet a few of our retired working dogs and check out our new merchandise! If you donate $10 or more...

Fall Craft Show Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: One Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, PA

Fall Craft Show October 22 - 24, 2021 Fall Crafts and more throughout the mall. If you are interested in participating in the event, please click on the link below for an application.