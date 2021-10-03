Huron events calendar

(HURON, SD) Huron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Huron area:

VFW Bingo Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 18th St SW, Huron, SD

VFW Bingo Every Friday Night at 7 PM Huron Mall

MS Society Fundraiser - Crown the King Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 322 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

One winning ticket is drawn each week and will draw a card from the card deck every Tuesday until the King of Hearts is drawn. If King of Hearts is not drawn the winning ticket wins 10% of that...

Fall Concert at JVCS Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1550 Dakota Ave N, Huron, SD

7th - 12th grade band and vocal students will perform. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the concert.

5th Annual 1-Mile Walk for Breast Cancer Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 4th St NE, Huron, SD

Prostrollo Motor Sales and the HRMC Foundation are teaming up once again for the 5th Annual 1-Mile Walk for Breast Cancer around Ravine Lake! If you'd like to participate in the walk, stop out to...

Huron Farmers Market Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 600-698 California Ave SW, Huron, SD

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 5 - Mid October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:Campbell Park - Califonia Avenue South West