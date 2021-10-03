CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron, SD

Huron events calendar

Huron Today
Huron Today
 6 days ago

(HURON, SD) Huron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Huron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mKC3_0cFqkqfk00

VFW Bingo

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 18th St SW, Huron, SD

VFW Bingo Every Friday Night at 7 PM Huron Mall

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wm7kB_0cFqkqfk00

MS Society Fundraiser - Crown the King

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 322 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

One winning ticket is drawn each week and will draw a card from the card deck every Tuesday until the King of Hearts is drawn. If King of Hearts is not drawn the winning ticket wins 10% of that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQENw_0cFqkqfk00

Fall Concert at JVCS

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1550 Dakota Ave N, Huron, SD

7th - 12th grade band and vocal students will perform. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the concert.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Q7CV_0cFqkqfk00

5th Annual 1-Mile Walk for Breast Cancer

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 4th St NE, Huron, SD

Prostrollo Motor Sales and the HRMC Foundation are teaming up once again for the 5th Annual 1-Mile Walk for Breast Cancer around Ravine Lake! If you'd like to participate in the walk, stop out to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2sk3_0cFqkqfk00

Huron Farmers Market

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 600-698 California Ave SW, Huron, SD

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 5 - Mid October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:Campbell Park - Califonia Avenue South West

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
Huron, SD
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Walk#South West#Live Events#Sd Vfw Bingo#Prostrollo Motor Sales#The Hrmc Foundation#Breast Cancer
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Huron Today

Huron Today

Huron, SD
20
Followers
251
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy