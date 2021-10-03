CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Live events on the horizon in Beatrice

Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Beatrice has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beatrice area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsHdr_0cFqkpn100

Treats & Tales

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 205 N 7th St, Beatrice, NE

KIDS! Come and receive some treats and also learn some quick & fun bible stories with real life bible characters telling the story. You'll learn about Jonah who was swallowed up by a whale, David...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGikz_0cFqkpn100

Faithbuilders Sunday School

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1918 Garfield St, Beatrice, NE

Faithbuilders Sunday School classes are for all three year olds through Confirmation age.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CM6im_0cFqkpn100

Fall Sip & Shop

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 122 N 5th St, Beatrice, NE

Tall Tree Tastings is hosting Fall Sip & Shop on Saturday, Oct 23 10 am to 3 pm Vendors List: Scentsy by Connie Shady Creek Farm (Goat Soap & Goodies) Echo Wall Art Photography by A Hixon Young...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqHXF_0cFqkpn100

Story Time - Family Event

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 609 Court St, Beatrice, NE

Story Time Please join Mother to Mother Ministries on Thursday mornings at Burwood Books at 10:00 a.m. for stories, a snack and craft! Children get the opportunity to meet new friends and it is a...



Adult Education

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 1918 Garfield St, Beatrice, NE

Bring your coffee and come join us for an interesting time of discussion!



RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Beatrice, NE
Beatrice, NE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art Photography#Ne Faithbuilders#Sunday School#Confirmation#Fall Sip Shop#Goat Soap Goodies#A Hixon Young
Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice, NE
63
Followers
236
Post
5K+
Views
