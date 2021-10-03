Live events on the horizon in Beatrice

(BEATRICE, NE) Beatrice has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beatrice area:

Treats & Tales Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 205 N 7th St, Beatrice, NE

KIDS! Come and receive some treats and also learn some quick & fun bible stories with real life bible characters telling the story. You'll learn about Jonah who was swallowed up by a whale, David...

Faithbuilders Sunday School Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1918 Garfield St, Beatrice, NE

Faithbuilders Sunday School classes are for all three year olds through Confirmation age.

Fall Sip & Shop Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 122 N 5th St, Beatrice, NE

Tall Tree Tastings is hosting Fall Sip & Shop on Saturday, Oct 23 10 am to 3 pm Vendors List: Scentsy by Connie Shady Creek Farm (Goat Soap & Goodies) Echo Wall Art Photography by A Hixon Young...

Story Time - Family Event Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 609 Court St, Beatrice, NE

Story Time Please join Mother to Mother Ministries on Thursday mornings at Burwood Books at 10:00 a.m. for stories, a snack and craft! Children get the opportunity to meet new friends and it is a...

Adult Education Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 1918 Garfield St, Beatrice, NE

Bring your coffee and come join us for an interesting time of discussion!