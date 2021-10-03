CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, PA

Live events Milford — what’s coming up

Milford Digest
Milford Digest
 6 days ago

(MILFORD, PA) Live events are coming to Milford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgXuJ_0cFqko9W00

Fundraiser to Elect E.K. Guyre and John Johnson to the DV School Board

Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1492 PA-739, Dingmans Ferry, PA

Join us in support of E.K. Guyre and John Johnson, Democratic Candidates for the DV School Board at the Failte! Steakhouse on the Porch, 1492 Rt. 739 Dingmans Ferry, PA. $25pp suggested donation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnCDK_0cFqko9W00

Harvest Family Camp Weekend

Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 538 Emery Rd, Dingmans Ferry, PA

Columbus Day Weekend: October 8-11 Bring your friends and family to experience PEEC in the splendor of autumn. Animal presentations, canoeing & kayaking, nature hikes, crafts, campfire and more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Qq0v_0cFqko9W00

The PS Xperiment Live @ SideStreet!

Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1600 PA-739, Dingmans Ferry, PA

PSX returns to Sidestreet Bar & Grille! We hope to see you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BwHh_0cFqko9W00

Dramatic Production: Laurel Hill Cemetery Walk @ 2pm

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 151 Grey Towers Dr Drive, Milford, PA

Dramatic, first-person readings illustrate how those buried there helped shape the community. This unique public program introduces you to some of the inhabitants of one of Milford’s first...

Learn More

PEEC Fall Program - Paid Event

Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 538 Emery Rd, Dingmans Ferry, PA

We are thrilled to be heading back to PEEC for one of their wonderful educational programs. The theme is Fall and the cost is $10 per person. The event is private to Milford Homeschool Group. To...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dingmans Ferry, PA
City
Milford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Milford, PA
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Live Events#Dingmans#Democratic#The Dv School Board#Failte#Steakhouse#Peec#Sidestreet Bar Grille#Milford Homeschool Group
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Milford Digest

Milford Digest

Milford, PA
26
Followers
247
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milford Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy