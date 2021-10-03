Live events Milford — what’s coming up

(MILFORD, PA) Live events are coming to Milford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milford:

Fundraiser to Elect E.K. Guyre and John Johnson to the DV School Board Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1492 PA-739, Dingmans Ferry, PA

Join us in support of E.K. Guyre and John Johnson, Democratic Candidates for the DV School Board at the Failte! Steakhouse on the Porch, 1492 Rt. 739 Dingmans Ferry, PA. $25pp suggested donation.

Harvest Family Camp Weekend Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 538 Emery Rd, Dingmans Ferry, PA

Columbus Day Weekend: October 8-11 Bring your friends and family to experience PEEC in the splendor of autumn. Animal presentations, canoeing & kayaking, nature hikes, crafts, campfire and more...

The PS Xperiment Live @ SideStreet! Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1600 PA-739, Dingmans Ferry, PA

PSX returns to Sidestreet Bar & Grille! We hope to see you!

Dramatic Production: Laurel Hill Cemetery Walk @ 2pm Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 151 Grey Towers Dr Drive, Milford, PA

Dramatic, first-person readings illustrate how those buried there helped shape the community. This unique public program introduces you to some of the inhabitants of one of Milford’s first...

PEEC Fall Program - Paid Event Dingmans Ferry, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 538 Emery Rd, Dingmans Ferry, PA

We are thrilled to be heading back to PEEC for one of their wonderful educational programs. The theme is Fall and the cost is $10 per person. The event is private to Milford Homeschool Group. To...