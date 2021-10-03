Live events on the horizon in Elkins

(ELKINS, WV) Live events are coming to Elkins.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkins area:

Burger Night & Pool Tournament @ Whiskey River Grill Bowden, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 171 River Circle Drive, Bowden, WV

Every Thursday starting at 9:00pm, Whiskey River Grill, features a pool tournament in conjunction with $2 off burger night. For […]

4-H Enrollment Pumpkin Painting Party Beverly, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Beverly, WV

4-H is the largest out-of-school Youth Development Program in the WORLD! 4-H utilizes adult vetted volunteers to provide an arena for youth to learn and have fun while developing physically...

October Music Market & Open Jam Belington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 25 Oriole Ln, Belington, WV

October Music Market & Open Jam is on Facebook. To connect with October Music Market & Open Jam, join Facebook today.

26260 Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 26260? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

R&R’s Elkins Gun & Knife Show Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 142 Robert E Lee Ave Ext, Elkins, WV

The R&R’s Elkins Gun & Knife Show will be held on Oct 16th – 17th, 2021 in Elkins, WV. This Elkins gun show is held at Phil Gainer Community Center and hosted by R&R Gun & Knife Shows. All...