Cheraw, SC

What’s up Cheraw: Local events calendar

Cheraw Digest
Cheraw Digest
 6 days ago

(CHERAW, SC) Live events are coming to Cheraw.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cheraw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ylfV_0cFqkmO400

HOLLA! Reading Room

Morven, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 229 Main St, Morven, NC

HOLLA! Reading Room at the HOLLA! Center in Morven is open every Saturday from 9:00 am till Noon for grades K-8th. For more information contact HOLLA! at 704-851-3144.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ny57e_0cFqkmO400

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Bennettsville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 203 Fayetteville Ave, Bennettsville, SC

The MWE Public Library will host a blood drive on Monday, October 11, 2021 in the Kinney Room of the Library. To register visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code bennettsvillesc or call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpS6T_0cFqkmO400

JACQUEES

Cheraw, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 309 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw, SC 29520

Jacquees Performing Live Absolutely NO Refunds All Sales are final

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCTL1_0cFqkmO400

2021 SC Jazz Festival

Cheraw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Cheraw comes alive with a weekend of Jazz and activities. This year’s festivities take place on October 15-16. For a complete list of activities and events visit: https://scjazzfestival.com/schedule/

Truck Rodeo and Family Celebration

Cheraw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Truck Rodeo and Family Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with Truck Rodeo and Family Celebration, join Facebook today.

Cheraw Digest

Cheraw Digest

Cheraw, SC
