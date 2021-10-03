Alamosa calendar: Coming events

(ALAMOSA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Alamosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamosa:

Varsity Boys Soccer Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM

The Alamosa (CO) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Dolores Huerta Prep (Pueblo, CO) on Thursday, September 23 @ 6p.

Colorado Moose — The Wet Paintbrush Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

Ribbon Cutting Event for Sweetgrass Therapeutics Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Join us on October 8th at 12:00 P.M. as we celebrate the Ribbon Cutting Event for one of our newest Alamosa Chamber of Commerce members, Sweetgrass Therapeutics! Following the Ribbon Cutting...

Annual Gala Alamosa, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1115 10th Street, Alamosa, CO 81101

Our premier annual fundraising event, the BE GREAT Gala, is a fun-filled, mission-focused evening with dinner and auction items.

Ortega Middle School Invitaional Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 805 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ortega Middle School Invitaional, hosted by Alamosa High School in Alamosa CO. Starting Friday, October 8th.