Alamosa, CO

Alamosa calendar: Coming events

Alamosa Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Alamosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamosa:

Varsity Boys Soccer

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM

The Alamosa (CO) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Dolores Huerta Prep (Pueblo, CO) on Thursday, September 23 @ 6p.

Colorado Moose — The Wet Paintbrush

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

Copyright © 2017 The Wet Paintbrush All art and pictures contained within this website are subject to copyright protection. Use without prior written permission is prohibited.

Ribbon Cutting Event for Sweetgrass Therapeutics

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Join us on October 8th at 12:00 P.M. as we celebrate the Ribbon Cutting Event for one of our newest Alamosa Chamber of Commerce members, Sweetgrass Therapeutics!

Annual Gala

Alamosa, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1115 10th Street, Alamosa, CO 81101

Our premier annual fundraising event, the BE GREAT Gala, is a fun-filled, mission-focused evening with dinner and auction items.

Ortega Middle School Invitaional

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 805 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ortega Middle School Invitaional, hosted by Alamosa High School in Alamosa CO. Starting Friday, October 8th.

Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa, CO
ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

