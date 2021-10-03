What’s up Punxsutawney: Local events calendar
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Punxsutawney:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 301 W Mahoning St, Punxsutawney, PA
Men's Ministry Fall Study at Punxsy First United Methodist Church, Juneau, United States on Thu Oct 07 2021 at 07:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
DeLeo Games, Inc. presents the Burnside Car Show on Sunday, October 3rd on Pine Street in Burnside, PA. All proceeds benefit the Burnside Borough. Registration is $10 and is from 10am to 1pm and...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Pet CPR & First Aid Class is on Facebook. To connect with Pet CPR & First Aid Class, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
The PUNXSUTAWNEY MAHONING SHADOW SHUFFLE is on Saturday October 9, 2021. It includes the following events: half marathon, 10k, and 5k.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: Eileen Dr, Smicksburg, PA
Join us the fourth Saturday monthly at 8:00 AM at Country Junction for an encouraging devotional and great food and conversation.
