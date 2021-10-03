Cambridge calendar: Events coming up

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Cambridge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

Mass

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 230 Fern St N, Cambridge, MN

Here is Bernie Audette’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Bernie Audette of Cambridge, Minnesota, born in Crookston...

8th Annual Bradford Roadhouse BOOYA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 30539 State Hwy 47, Cambridge, MN

Please join us for our 8th Annual Bradford BOOYA! Booya and tasty fall treats serving 2PM until gone! (Free will donation) Great PUMPKIN weigh in and Trophy presentation! Live music by Tim Hadler...

Growing Giant Pumpkins - Isanti County Master Gardeners

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join Travis Gienger, Anoka Technical College Horticulture Professor, to learn how to grow giant pumpkins. Contact Rod Greder for more details, 763-689-8254.

Renew MN Carry

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Main St E, Isanti, MN

Renewal MN Carry $65 per Person | 2-3 Hours The Renewal MN Carry Permit Class is for people who already have a valid carry permit. We give reminders on firearm… Read More »Renew MN Carry



FALL CRAFT SHOW

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2800 County Rd 6 NW, Cambridge, MN

FALL CRAFT SHOW at Pondview Farm, 2800 County Road 6 NW, Cambridge, MN 55008, Cambridge, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am to 03:00 pm