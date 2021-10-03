Andrews events calendar

(ANDREWS, TX) Live events are coming to Andrews.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Andrews:

Parents' Night Out: Open Table Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

A community dinner for you and your hubby to meet other amazing couples! This will be a no-kids, no-cleanup, no-stress dinner.

Stampede & Music Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4909 East University Boulevard, Odessa, TX 79762

Join us for an evening of music in celebration of Tom Lea!

Seminole, TX Sozo Basic Training Seminole, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 621 US-385 N, Seminole, TX 79360

Taught by: Randy HillRegional Facilitator for North Texas & Oklahoma The goal of the Basic Sozo training is to provide tools and information

Potluck & Prasie Tarzan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2747 CR D3600, Tarzan, TX

Potluck & Prasie Hosted By First Baptist Church of Tarzan. Event starts at Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Tarzan., Join us as we share testimonies of great things The Lord has done...

Opportunity Tailgate Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4411 Cardinal Lane, Midland, TX 79707

A savory celebration of kids with some amazing food and friends. Plus, there's a really great raffle too.