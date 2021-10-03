CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Live events Fort Bragg — what’s coming up

Fort Bragg Digest
Fort Bragg Digest
 6 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Live events are coming to Fort Bragg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Bragg:



Storytime

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 499 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA

Join us Saturday mornings, 11:30 - 11:45 am (Secure masks (over age 2) and social distancing required until further notice)

Teens Read ~ ZOOM Book Group

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 499 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA

Teens Read, a Zoom book group for teens to discuss what they’re reading, have read or would like to read. Each month will be themed (see the list below for the first 5 months’ themes) so invite...

Is This Thing Even On? ~ Tech Help

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Address: 499 E Laurel St, Fort Bragg, CA

Is This Thing Even On? Guided tech help every Thurs from 1:45 - 3:15 pm at the library for those who are device challenged. Call the library to make a reservation. 964-2020



comptche, ca

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in comptche_ca? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.



Paul Bunyan Craft Fair

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 S Lincoln St, Fort Bragg, CA

This event showcases products like pencil, watercolor, pastels, charcoal, other media, ceramics, Items made of Metal, wood or copper, tole painting, pies, gift, hand made etc.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
Fort Bragg, CA
ABOUT

With Fort Bragg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

