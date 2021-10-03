What’s up Raymondville: Local events calendar
(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Raymondville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raymondville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 712 N 77 Sunshine Strip #30, Harlingen, TX
Pre Halloween bash with the RGV's best in 80's rock n roll
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
The Hop Shop presents Pavel Demon & The Revenant w/ Reese Jones Saturday October 9, 9pm
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 118 E Tyler Ave, Harlingen, TX
Kanales, Los Dos de Tamaulipas, and Gerardo Martinez at City of Harlingen Texas at 2021-10-22T05:30:00-0500
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 1518 North T Street, Harlingen, TX 78550
CONFERENCIA DE MUJERES CORONADAS DE GLORIA DIA 2 MINISTERIO MUJERES EN VICTORIA ESTE EVENTO SERA TOTALMENTE GRATIS
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 410 76 Dr, Harlingen, TX
Join us on Facebook for stories and songs as you wind down from the day and get ready for bed. Questions? Email youth@harlingenlibrary.com
Comments / 0