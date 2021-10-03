CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raymondville, TX

What’s up Raymondville: Local events calendar

Raymondville Bulletin
Raymondville Bulletin
 6 days ago

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Raymondville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raymondville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6Umg_0cFqkg5i00

Pre Halloween Show at Classics

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 712 N 77 Sunshine Strip #30, Harlingen, TX

Pre Halloween bash with the RGV's best in 80's rock n roll

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWJ1x_0cFqkg5i00

Pavel Demon & The Revenant @ The Hop Shop, Harlingen TX.

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

The Hop Shop presents Pavel Demon & The Revenant w/ Reese Jones Saturday October 9, 9pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46d8mQ_0cFqkg5i00

Kanales

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 118 E Tyler Ave, Harlingen, TX

Kanales, Los Dos de Tamaulipas, and Gerardo Martinez at City of Harlingen Texas at 2021-10-22T05:30:00-0500

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wt8u7_0cFqkg5i00

Mujeres Coronadas De Gloria Dia 2 - Mujeres en Victoria

Harlingen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1518 North T Street, Harlingen, TX 78550

CONFERENCIA DE MUJERES CORONADAS DE GLORIA DIA 2 MINISTERIO MUJERES EN VICTORIA ESTE EVENTO SERA TOTALMENTE GRATIS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT7Om_0cFqkg5i00

PJ Story Time: Fall 2021

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 410 76 Dr, Harlingen, TX

Join us on Facebook for stories and songs as you wind down from the day and get ready for bed. Questions? Email youth@harlingenlibrary.com

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Raymondville, TX
City
Victoria, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Rock N Roll#Sun Oct 10#The Hop Shop#Tx 78550#Ministerio
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville, TX
36
Followers
243
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raymondville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy