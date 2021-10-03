CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(ROCHELLE, IL) Rochelle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochelle:

UPT/USPA Tandem Rating Course

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL

Steve Verner of MoreRatings & Rock Sky Market will be hosting a tandem rating course for those looking to become a tandem instructor. For details and to sign-up, https://

Food Truck Weekend

Malta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL

Come out and enjoy food trucks at the orchard! All of our fall festivities will be in full swing along with live music! Live Music 10/2: Jazz in Progress (2-4) 10/3: Ethan Bell Band 12-4 Food...

the DISTILLERY COMEDY TOUR at KENNAY FARMS

Rochelle, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 416 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, IL 61068

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Free Beer and Chicken@Rabbits Foot Chili Cook off

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The Rabbits Foot Chili Cook Off Sunday October 3rd 1-3 Free Beer & Chicken band starts playing at 2:00 Come out and join us for a chili cook off! Pay $5 to sample all chili and it also includes...

Annual Family Pumpkin Festival

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6342 S Westwood Ave, Rochelle, IL

We bought 150 pumpkins from Seebach Farms! We invite you and your family to carve one. Then we will display on the weekends by lighting all the pumpkins for people to drive by and see. We just ask...

Rochelle Updates

Rochelle Updates

Rochelle, IL
