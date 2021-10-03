Winslow events calendar

(WINSLOW, AZ) Winslow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winslow:

La Posada Hotel * Winslow, Arizona Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 303 E 2nd St, Winslow, AZ

Let's put away our camping gear and live in luxury for three days / two nights at the fabulous La Posada Hotel in Winslow, Arizona. La Posada (1930) is the masterpiece of architect Mary Colter...

High Desert Piecemakers Quilt Guild Show Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 W 1st St, Winslow, AZ

-------10am -- 6pm -------- Not to be missed...This group show features high quality quilts made by local artisans. Raffle of an opportunity quilt need not be present to win. Not to be...

Just Cruis'n Car Club Car Show Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 212 N Kinsley Ave, Winslow, AZ

26th Annual Just Cruis'n Car Club Car Show Time:Poker Run: 5:00pm - 6:30pm (Free to Car Show Participants)Cacklefest: 6:30pmBurnout Contest: 7:00pm

Dave Conatser 25th Annual XC Invitational Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Winslow, AZ

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Dave Conatser 25th Annual XC Invitational, hosted by Winslow High School in Winslow AZ. Starting Friday, October 15th.

Good Morning Winslow Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 523 W 2nd St, Winslow, AZ

Good Morning Winslow takes place on the first Wednesday of every month from 7:00 am to 8:00 am. Complimentary light breakfast served. This is a good opportunity for you, members of the Chamber...