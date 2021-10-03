Live events coming up in Forest

(FOREST, MS) Live events are lining up on the Forest calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Forest area:

Varsity Boys Basketball vs Philadelphia High School Newton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Our school calendar serves as a centralized source for all JA event information. Administration, faculty, and organizational leaders all contribute to the listing of scheduled events around...

Spooktacular Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 874 Holly Bush Rd, Brandon, MS

Join McClain Resort for our annual Spooktacular event! Enjoy a Glow Safari tour and our Haunted Petting Zoo Walking Trail every Friday & Saturday in October from 6pm to 9pm! Spooktacular Tickets...

Fall 2021 Guest Registration - Pulaski, MS 2021 Pulaski, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 8113 Morton-Marathon Rd, Pulaski, MS

Fall 2021 Guest Registration span Oct 29 - Oct 31 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Ages 13-100

The Second Annual Barnyard Bash Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 999 John Lee Road, Brandon, MS 39042

The 2nd Annual Barnyard Bash benefiting RideABILITY! 11:30 AM-6:00 PM - LIVE MUSIC--SILENT AUCTION--BOUNCY HOUSES--FOOD TRUCKS--AND MORE!

PLUS Planning Day - Middle School U.S. History Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1220 Apple Park Pl, Brandon, MS

Who: Middle School U.S History TeachersWhat: PLUS Planning and PD When: October 25, 2021. 8:00 am - 2:00 pmWhere: Family Resource CenterWhy: PLUS = Professional Learning, Understanding, and Sharing