Middlefield, OH

Live events Middlefield — what’s coming up

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Middlefield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Middlefield area:

Immerse - October 2021

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 14920 White Rd, Middlefield, OH

A night where a community and region comes together, cries out to God, and watches Him move. Where people can build up relationships with other believers and break down denominational walls. Youth...

National Octopus Day

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:45 PM

Address: 16167 E High St, Middlefield, OH

Middlefield Grades K - 5 Celebrate all things octopus! https://geaugalibrary.libcal.com/event/7967399

3 Adjoining 20+ Acre Tracts – 60 Acres Total

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

McNish FarmPleasant Valley – Huntsburg Twp. – Geauga Co. – Cardinal LSD – 3 Adjoining 20+ Acre Tract...

Homespun Market Days

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16004 Hayes Rd, Middlefield, OH

Swine Creek Reservation 16004 Hayes Road Middlefield, OH 44062 Get Directions »

Burton Ox Fest

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 14653 E Park St, Burton, OH

List of Tracer upcoming events. Events by Tracer. Events - Burton Ox Fest, Chagrin Valley Eagles Club, TRACER at The Greenville Inn.

