Live events Cody — what’s coming up

(CODY, WY) Live events are lining up on the Cody calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cody area:

HOPE Series Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1025 9th St, Cody, WY

HOPE Series at 1025 9th St, Cody, WY 82414-3433, United States on Tue Oct 05 2021 at 09:30 am to 11:30 am

Shepherding a Child's Heart Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 147 Cooper Ln E, Cody, WY

Shepherding a Child's Heart at Cody Missionary Alliance Church, Cody, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 06:00 pm

Preschool Music Class; ages 4 & 5: Fall Session Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2613 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Rocky Mountain School of the Arts is pleased to offer a FALL SESSION of group preschool music lessons for kids ages 4 & 5 (must be at least 4 years old by September 1). Classes are 45 minutes and...

Author Talk: Curtis Parsons Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1500 Heart Mountain St, Cody, WY

Join us as we hear from Cody Author, Curtis Parsons, about his autobiography, "Memoirs of Mayhem", on Thursday, October 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Grizzly Hall. In his book, he shares real-life stories...

Charcuterie Workshop - $50/person, 16 spots available Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1291 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Join us in store to learn the art of Charcuterie! Hickory Street's Danielle Dearcorn will be sharing her charcuterie gift with us in this workshop; just in time for holiday entertaining! The cost...