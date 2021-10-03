CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

Oskaloosa events calendar

Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 6 days ago

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Live events are coming to Oskaloosa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oskaloosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2QpR_0cFqkanM00

Trunk or Treat!

New Sharon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 206 Park Ave, New Sharon, IA

The Lighthouse Church will be hosting its second annual TRUNK or TREAT on Oct. 30th from 6-8pm! This event is FREE, so get dressed up, come grab some candy, and enjoy a great time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXs2e_0cFqkanM00

2021 Statesmen Dance Intensive

Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 W Trueblood Ave, Oskaloosa, IA

The WPU Cheer and Dance Teams extend an invitation to all high school and transfer students to come and participate in our 2021 Fall Recruit Clinics. Dance Clinic: Saturday, October 23 (11:00 AM...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1dhe_0cFqkanM00

FLY Dance Company

Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1800 N 3rd St #2, Oskaloosa, IA

FLY is what happens when street dance and classical music meet, but that’s not all. Their performance style is called “theatrical hip hop” — “theatrical” because acting is an essential element of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZawu_0cFqkanM00

4th Annual BOOTIQUE CRAWL

New Sharon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 S Main St, New Sharon, IA

2 Day Bootique Crawl! -Central Iowa has some of the best boutiques around! We love coming together for this yearly event! - Friday October 22 and Saturday October 23 - Grab your girlfriends and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjfTD_0cFqkanM00

Pella MOPS and MOMSnext

Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 309 Roosevelt Rd, Pella, IA

Pella MOPS and MOMSnext is a local chapter of MOPS International. Established in 2014 this group brings moms together at 6:30pm on Tuesdays at Federated Fellowship Church in Pella for snacks and...

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa, IA
