Oskaloosa events calendar

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Live events are coming to Oskaloosa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oskaloosa:

Trunk or Treat! New Sharon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 206 Park Ave, New Sharon, IA

The Lighthouse Church will be hosting its second annual TRUNK or TREAT on Oct. 30th from 6-8pm! This event is FREE, so get dressed up, come grab some candy, and enjoy a great time!

2021 Statesmen Dance Intensive Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 W Trueblood Ave, Oskaloosa, IA

The WPU Cheer and Dance Teams extend an invitation to all high school and transfer students to come and participate in our 2021 Fall Recruit Clinics. Dance Clinic: Saturday, October 23 (11:00 AM...

FLY Dance Company Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1800 N 3rd St #2, Oskaloosa, IA

FLY is what happens when street dance and classical music meet, but that’s not all. Their performance style is called “theatrical hip hop” — “theatrical” because acting is an essential element of...

4th Annual BOOTIQUE CRAWL New Sharon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 S Main St, New Sharon, IA

2 Day Bootique Crawl! -Central Iowa has some of the best boutiques around! We love coming together for this yearly event! - Friday October 22 and Saturday October 23 - Grab your girlfriends and...

Pella MOPS and MOMSnext Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 309 Roosevelt Rd, Pella, IA

Pella MOPS and MOMSnext is a local chapter of MOPS International. Established in 2014 this group brings moms together at 6:30pm on Tuesdays at Federated Fellowship Church in Pella for snacks and...