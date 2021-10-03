Waynesboro events calendar

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Live events are coming to Waynesboro.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waynesboro:

Trivia Night at 320! Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Trivia Night at 320 with host Dr. Christy Liverett every other Wednesday from 7-9 PM. Teams are allowed up to 6 members each. Winning team members get 50% off next visit to 320 and a special...

dedwylder, ms Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in dedwylder_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Ghost Hunting @ the Laurel Library! Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ghost Hunting in your local library! Come join us as we try to make contact with our library ghosts! Make your reservations now!

Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ! On the Pit Stage every Thursday - Saturday!

Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 S Magnolia St, Laurel, MS

The 2nd Annual Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride is Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride is a benefit ride hosted by Hellfighters Motorcycle...