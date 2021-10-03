CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

Kenai events coming up

Kenai News Watch
Kenai News Watch
 6 days ago

(KENAI, AK) Live events are lining up on the Kenai calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kenai:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4i6D_0cFqkYym00

Lifeguard Class at Nikiski Pool

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Nikiski Pool is Looking for lifeguards and will be holding a class starting October 25, 5pm at Nikiski Pool. Class will run 5pm to 10pm Monday - Friday. Must be 16 years or older by last day of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9S8s_0cFqkYym00

Trunk or Treat

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 47585 Ciechanski Rd, Kenai, AK

Join our church and school community for a kid-friendly trunk or treat in a Christian setting. You may also like the following events from Grace Lutheran Church & School, Kenai, Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSlnA_0cFqkYym00

Coffee Club with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jossely O'Connor

Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Address: 35251 Kenai Spur Hwy #7920, Soldotna, AK

Josselyn O'Connor, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, will host a coffee club at 8:30a.m. -9:30a.m.every fourth Thursday of the month at Everything Bagels in Soldotna. The coffee club is an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VICS5_0cFqkYym00

FREE Drive Through Flu Vaccine Clinic

Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 250 Hospital Pl, Soldotna, AK

The annual drive through flu vaccine clinic will take place on Thursday, October 14th from 3:00pm - 5:30pm in the covered parking garage at the hospital. Follow signage and instructions for line...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2WPA_0cFqkYym00

Outdoor Story Time: 18 months- 5 years

Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 N Binkley St, Soldotna, AK

Join us for IN PERSON Story Time! Bring a big towel or blanket to sit on and join us outside behind the library, drizzle, rain, or shine. We're so excited to see you! Get ready to wiggle!

IN THIS ARTICLE
Kenai, AK
ABOUT

With Kenai News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

