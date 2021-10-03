Kenai events coming up

(KENAI, AK) Live events are lining up on the Kenai calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kenai:

Lifeguard Class at Nikiski Pool Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Nikiski Pool is Looking for lifeguards and will be holding a class starting October 25, 5pm at Nikiski Pool. Class will run 5pm to 10pm Monday - Friday. Must be 16 years or older by last day of...

Trunk or Treat Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 47585 Ciechanski Rd, Kenai, AK

Join our church and school community for a kid-friendly trunk or treat in a Christian setting. You may also like the following events from Grace Lutheran Church & School, Kenai, Alaska

Coffee Club with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jossely O'Connor Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Address: 35251 Kenai Spur Hwy #7920, Soldotna, AK

Josselyn O'Connor, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, will host a coffee club at 8:30a.m. -9:30a.m.every fourth Thursday of the month at Everything Bagels in Soldotna. The coffee club is an...

FREE Drive Through Flu Vaccine Clinic Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 250 Hospital Pl, Soldotna, AK

The annual drive through flu vaccine clinic will take place on Thursday, October 14th from 3:00pm - 5:30pm in the covered parking garage at the hospital. Follow signage and instructions for line...

Outdoor Story Time: 18 months- 5 years Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 N Binkley St, Soldotna, AK

Join us for IN PERSON Story Time! Bring a big towel or blanket to sit on and join us outside behind the library, drizzle, rain, or shine. We're so excited to see you! Get ready to wiggle!