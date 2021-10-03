CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

Monroe events coming soon

 6 days ago

(MONROE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Monroe calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroe area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYoBr_0cFqkX6300

Live Music - Julius Bindrim III

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1128 17th Ave, Monroe, WI

Julius is combining a unique acoustic guitar solo act with live looping/layering techniques, adding a second guitar, 8 string baritone guitar, bass, percussion and/or harmonies all in real-time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTbAZ_0cFqkX6300

Madison Family Dental Free Consultations

Albany, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 N Water St, Albany, WI

Madison Family Dental Free Consultation’s Madison Dental Office is a local Madison family dentist office. We treat patients of all ages and do so in a warm and welcoming environment. We will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5ZE7_0cFqkX6300

Watercolor Class: The Basics

Monticello, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Join us for this three part basics class! In this series, you will learn how to paint your own watercolor paintings. Whether you have wanted to paint all your life or you want to take up a new...

Open Mic Night!

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1128 17th Ave, Monroe, WI

People in the area have a lot of talent! Sign up to perform, or come out for a night of entertainment, fresh beer, and pizza. Drums, Bass & Guitar setups will be provided. Keyboard available with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxU0e_0cFqkX6300

Fill The Trailer for Gifts That Foster Hope

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 6th Ave W, Monroe, WI

With the help of the community, we can ensure that kids and families working with the Children, Youth, and Families Unit in Green County have a great holiday season and beyond!! Join the...

ABOUT

With Monroe Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

