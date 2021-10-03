Woodward calendar: Coming events

(WOODWARD, OK) Woodward is ready for live events.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Woodward:

Senior Circle Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th Street, Woodward, OK 73801

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

Pet Parade & Trick or Treat Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1102 Main St, Woodward, OK

Join us for the Pet Parade at 5pm and Trick or Treating at 5:30 along Main Street.

Promises Fall Tour Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2406 13th St, Woodward, OK

I AM THEY is coming to Woodward, Sunday, Oct. 3rd for a benefit concert for The Pregnancy Center! Come out for a night of fun, worship, and help a great cause! More Information (KJIL is not...

Fall-A-Days Fall Expo Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 105A Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK

Fall‑A‑Days Fall Expo, the Tri‑State region's largest Fall home & business trade show. Exhibitors include Made In America products, Oklahoma wineries, automobile dealerships, all‑terrain vehicles...

Wicked Wildcat Weekend, Little Sahara State Park Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Waynoka, OK

How about some good news!!! Our third installment of Wicked Wildcat Weekend has been put on the books!! Searcy Outdoor Power Plus is sponsoring the event for October 14th thru 17th 2021 at Little...