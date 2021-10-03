CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodward, OK

Woodward calendar: Coming events

Woodward Updates
Woodward Updates
 6 days ago

(WOODWARD, OK) Woodward is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Woodward:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHU4E_0cFqkWDK00

Senior Circle

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th Street, Woodward, OK 73801

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6Wcn_0cFqkWDK00

Pet Parade & Trick or Treat

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1102 Main St, Woodward, OK

Join us for the Pet Parade at 5pm and Trick or Treating at 5:30 along Main Street.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXeb0_0cFqkWDK00

Promises Fall Tour

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2406 13th St, Woodward, OK

I AM THEY is coming to Woodward, Sunday, Oct. 3rd for a benefit concert for The Pregnancy Center! Come out for a night of fun, worship, and help a great cause! More Information (KJIL is not...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUvkE_0cFqkWDK00

Fall-A-Days Fall Expo

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 105A Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK

Fall‑A‑Days Fall Expo, the Tri‑State region's largest Fall home & business trade show. Exhibitors include Made In America products, Oklahoma wineries, automobile dealerships, all‑terrain vehicles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMAja_0cFqkWDK00

Wicked Wildcat Weekend, Little Sahara State Park

Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Main St, Waynoka, OK

How about some good news!!! Our third installment of Wicked Wildcat Weekend has been put on the books!! Searcy Outdoor Power Plus is sponsoring the event for October 14th thru 17th 2021 at Little...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Woodward, OK
Government
City
Woodward, OK
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Show#Sun Oct 10#The Pregnancy Center#Kjil#Fall Home#Wicked Wildcat Weekend#Searcy Outdoor Power
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Woodward Updates

Woodward Updates

Woodward, OK
41
Followers
239
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Woodward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy