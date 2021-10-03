Winfield calendar: Events coming up

(WINFIELD, KS) Winfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winfield:

Ghouls Night Out Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 E 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

Feeling cooped up? Join us for a Ghouls night out, mark your calendar for October 5th from 5:30 - 7:30. We will have door prizes, specials on all Halloween, and food! Bring your Ghoulfriends and...

Ag Equipment Auction Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Auction includes 88 items in KS, 22 items in OK, 12 items in MO, 4 items in NEPurple Wave is selling...

Pledge For Hope Walk Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Winfield, KS

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Pledge for Hope Walk. Join advocates from Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Resources of Cowley & Sumner Counties by Pledging your support to Domestic...

Medicare Open House/Seminar Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Gary St, Winfield, KS

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Chamber Coffee hosted by Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 123 E 9th Ave, Winfield, KS

Stop by to network with other members, enjoy coffee & donuts, and hear from this month's sponsor - Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.