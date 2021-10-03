Events on the North Chicago calendar

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Chicago:

Wauke-Con: Waukegan's First Comic Book Convention! Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13 North Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

Come to Waukegan's first comic book convention on Sat. 10/16 and Sun 10/17, 12-6 both days, though may linger longer on Saturday.

Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

Three actors will enter Three Brothers Theatre and attempt a feat only the foolish will attempt: to portray all of Shakespeare’s thirty-seven plays in under ninety minutes. Actors Rick Adams, Mac...

Mark McGrath, O‐Town, Ryan Cabrera à Chicago à Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC is filling in for host Lance Bass. Congratulations to Lance on the news of his twins! POP 2000 Tour Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC With Mark McGrath, O-Town...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Waukegan, IL 60079

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Russian Gems - Waukegan Symphony Orchestra Concert Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 2325 Brookside Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

RUSSIAN GEMS Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring guest soloist Andrew Russo, piano Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2, "Antar"