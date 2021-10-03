CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

Events on the North Chicago calendar

North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 6 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNlf0_0cFqkURs00

Wauke-Con: Waukegan's First Comic Book Convention!

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13 North Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

Come to Waukegan's first comic book convention on Sat. 10/16 and Sun 10/17, 12-6 both days, though may linger longer on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxitz_0cFqkURs00

Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

Three actors will enter Three Brothers Theatre and attempt a feat only the foolish will attempt: to portray all of Shakespeare’s thirty-seven plays in under ninety minutes. Actors Rick Adams, Mac...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDnyh_0cFqkURs00

Mark McGrath, O‐Town, Ryan Cabrera à Chicago à Genesee Theatre

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC is filling in for host Lance Bass. Congratulations to Lance on the news of his twins! POP 2000 Tour Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC With Mark McGrath, O-Town...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNdMM_0cFqkURs00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Waukegan, IL 60079

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0150_0cFqkURs00

Russian Gems - Waukegan Symphony Orchestra Concert

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 2325 Brookside Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

RUSSIAN GEMS Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring guest soloist Andrew Russo, piano Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2, "Antar"

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

