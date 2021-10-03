CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Live events on the horizon in Mesquite

Mesquite News Alert
 6 days ago

(MESQUITE, NV) Mesquite is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesquite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072WkZ_0cFqkTZ900

Vitalant Blood Drive

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Find the hero in you...donate blood! Appointment required. Schedule your appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com and enter code: MESQUITELIBLV or call 877-258-4825.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7SLU_0cFqkTZ900

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mesquite, NV 89024

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

International Cinema (Film Discussion Group)

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us to discuss (in English) a different film each month. Pick up a copy of the month's selection at the Customer Service Desk for check out, then watch it on your own before the discussion...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmhWH_0cFqkTZ900

Virgin Valley myGeneration Open House (Mesquite @ 4pm)

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 786 W Pioneer Blvd suite a, Mesquite, NV

At Intermountain Healthcare, we offer a unique experience for seniors. Join us for a tour of our Virgin Valley myGeneration clinic (Mesquite) with our new providers Brandon Stilson MD, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kjVd_0cFqkTZ900

Bicycle Time Trial - 5.8 Mile

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

5.8 Mile Time Trial - Sign-in: 7:30am - 8:00am - Start 3 Mile Time Trail (8:30am - Start 5.8 Mile Time Trial) Rules per USA Cycling with the following reminders, exceptions, and clarifications: ...

