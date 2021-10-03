CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Live events on the horizon in Rice Lake

Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 6 days ago

(RICE LAKE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Rice Lake calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rice Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2LlN_0cFqkSgQ00

Ladies Day @ Fireline Shooting & Training Center

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Ladies, Grab your friends and come to Fireline Shooting & […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap3Tt_0cFqkSgQ00

(Senior Dining) Congregate Lunch

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Have daily breakfast at the center with different meals each day! Breakfast starts at 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. Monday – Friday. Suggested donations age 60 or better- $4.00 Under 60 charged- $10.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnYut_0cFqkSgQ00

We Are Family- an NSTC Fundraiser

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1985 18 1/2 Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868

Northern Star Theatre Company invites you to enjoy a fabulous evening of high heels and cocktails !

Pinochle

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Come on in and join your peers in some socializing and card playing!!! No sign up necessary!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yApSi_0cFqkSgQ00

Barron County Scare Grounds

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Short St, Rice Lake, WI

Haunted House Barron County Fair Grounds 5:00 pm – 9:00 […]

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake, WI
ABOUT

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

