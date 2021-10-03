Events on the Glenwood Springs calendar

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Glenwood Springs.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood Springs area:

Meet the Author: Donna Lee Humble Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 815 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Meet the local author of the new book Seek, Not for Love. Donna Lee Humble has written this book specifically for those who have so much passion and so much to share, but have been unable to move...

Roots: Glenwood Springs Premiere Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Faction is excited to bring you our third full feature film: “Roots” in Collaboration with Colorado Mountain College.

Historic Preservation Commission Meeting at 5:15 PM Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 100 Wulfsohn Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO

The Historic Preservation Commission will hold its regular meeting, in person, beginning at 5:15 PM. Meeting agendas can be viewed here.

TAI CHI FOR BEGINNERS Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1402 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Are you looking for a program that will help improve strength, balance, flexibility, health and peace of mind? John Norton has been practicing Tai Chi for more than 25 years and combines the...

Infant & Toddler Play Group Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 260 Soccer Field Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO

Join us every Wednesday for music and play at our Infant and Toddler Group!