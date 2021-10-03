Live events coming up in Hot Springs Village

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Live events are coming to Hot Springs Village.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hot Springs Village:

Altrusa - Invitation to Attend! Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 199 Barcelona Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Guests are welcome to join us at our monthly general meetings. Come and learn more about the community service work we perform here in the Village and surrounding communities.

The Back Beats at the Beehive Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Minorca Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR

We'll be back at the Hive for another great party featuring the fun sounds of vintage rock 'n' roll and R&B! You may also like the following events from Beehive HSV

Jeffrey Dallet Performing Live at Beehive Neighborhood Hangout Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Minorca Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music. Dallet has won awards for his songwriting, winning an Akedamia best folk song award for his song "Gypsy...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Ponderosa Way, Hot Springs Village, AR

Meeting Room: Room 110 Contact:Barbi Mirenda, Office Manager501-922-0404 Click Here For Registration