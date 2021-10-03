CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Events on the Clearlake calendar

Clearlake Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Clearlake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clearlake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kt4P_0cFqkP2F00

Capolow Live @ the Lions Club, Kelseyville

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4335 Sylar Lane, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Capolow live @ The Lions Club in Kelseyville, CA Too Turnt: Halloween Edition ages 18+ pre-sale : $30 door sales: $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YvW3_0cFqkP2F00

Six Sigma Vineyard Tours and Seasonal Tasting

Lower Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Address: 13372 Spruce Grove Rd, Lower Lake, CA

1 hour Pinzgauer Tour of Diamond Mine Vineyard at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm. $10 for members and $20 for non-members Seasonal Tasting with Complimentary Jarcuterie- $10 for members and $20 for non-members

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403uQp_0cFqkP2F00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Glenhaven, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Grand Rapids, MI 95443

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgeVT_0cFqkP2F00

CMC Meet #6

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 CMC Meet #6, hosted by Middletown (NC) in Kelseyville CA. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeGHp_0cFqkP2F00

CA Chant Camp

Cobb, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 14117 Bottle Rock Rd, Cobb, CA

CA Chant Camp is on Facebook. To connect with CA Chant Camp, join Facebook today.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearlake, CA
With Clearlake Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

