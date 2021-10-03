Events on the Clearlake calendar

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Clearlake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clearlake:

Capolow Live @ the Lions Club, Kelseyville Kelseyville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4335 Sylar Lane, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Capolow live @ The Lions Club in Kelseyville, CA Too Turnt: Halloween Edition ages 18+ pre-sale : $30 door sales: $35

Six Sigma Vineyard Tours and Seasonal Tasting Lower Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Address: 13372 Spruce Grove Rd, Lower Lake, CA

1 hour Pinzgauer Tour of Diamond Mine Vineyard at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm. $10 for members and $20 for non-members Seasonal Tasting with Complimentary Jarcuterie- $10 for members and $20 for non-members

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Glenhaven, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Grand Rapids, MI 95443

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

CMC Meet #6 Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 CMC Meet #6, hosted by Middletown (NC) in Kelseyville CA. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

CA Chant Camp Cobb, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 14117 Bottle Rock Rd, Cobb, CA

CA Chant Camp is on Facebook. To connect with CA Chant Camp, join Facebook today.