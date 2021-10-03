CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

What’s up Snyder: Local events calendar

Snyder News Beat
Snyder News Beat
 6 days ago

(SNYDER, TX) Live events are coming to Snyder.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Snyder area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctPPx_0cFqkOOk00

The Penny Lawrence Band LIVE at The Coyote

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Regionally acclaimed and loved for their smooth vocals and outstanding musicianship - The Penny Lawrence Band delivers the best of classic rock and country! Come have a steak with friends on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJwE4_0cFqkOOk00

Mississippi Alabama Rural Tourism

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 SE Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

The 20th annual Alabama-Mississippi-Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference will be held in Sweetwater, Tennessee on October 18-20, 2021. The conference is a first-class event and one that state...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pemI_0cFqkOOk00

Art of Autumn Mix Media Series

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1806 26th St, Snyder, TX

Get creative and let your love of art in autumn come to life in our Mixed Media art series. Nathalie Kelley will teach you techniques to paint and create this three-part series. Then you walk away...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6egK_0cFqkOOk00

Paint Party

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3421 Snyder Shopping Center, Snyder, TX

Come join us for our first paint party! Our friend Kim from Happy Everything in Odessa will be coming with a selection of Fall items. Anyone ages 15 and up can stop by or call the shop...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cG9vI_0cFqkOOk00

Experience Texas Outdoors Showcase

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Coliseum Drive, Sweetwater, TX

Have a good ol' Texas time while celebrating the Texas experience. There are educational speakers, sporting clay shoots, a 3D archery shoot, a 5K walk/run, a bike race, an air show, and food...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Snyder News Beat

Snyder News Beat

Snyder, TX
ABOUT

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

