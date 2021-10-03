What’s up Snyder: Local events calendar

(SNYDER, TX) Live events are coming to Snyder.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Snyder area:

The Penny Lawrence Band LIVE at The Coyote Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Regionally acclaimed and loved for their smooth vocals and outstanding musicianship - The Penny Lawrence Band delivers the best of classic rock and country! Come have a steak with friends on the...

Mississippi Alabama Rural Tourism Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 SE Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

The 20th annual Alabama-Mississippi-Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference will be held in Sweetwater, Tennessee on October 18-20, 2021. The conference is a first-class event and one that state...

Art of Autumn Mix Media Series Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1806 26th St, Snyder, TX

Get creative and let your love of art in autumn come to life in our Mixed Media art series. Nathalie Kelley will teach you techniques to paint and create this three-part series. Then you walk away...

Paint Party Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3421 Snyder Shopping Center, Snyder, TX

Come join us for our first paint party! Our friend Kim from Happy Everything in Odessa will be coming with a selection of Fall items. Anyone ages 15 and up can stop by or call the shop...

Experience Texas Outdoors Showcase Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Coliseum Drive, Sweetwater, TX

Have a good ol' Texas time while celebrating the Texas experience. There are educational speakers, sporting clay shoots, a 3D archery shoot, a 5K walk/run, a bike race, an air show, and food...