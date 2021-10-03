CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, TX

Coming soon: Decatur events

Decatur Updates
Decatur Updates
 6 days ago

(DECATUR, TX) Decatur is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLCzP_0cFqkNW100

A Haunted Adventure @ The Wise County Heritage Museum.

Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1602 South Trinity Street, Decatur, TX 76234

Please join us for a Haunted Adventure at The Wise County Heritage Museum! There will be scary storytime and a haunted scavenger hunt.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDpW2_0cFqkNW100

Grazing Workshop - Texas

Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5190 County Road 398, Decatur, TX 76234

A two-day “hands-on”, safe-to-fail grazing trial workshop at the Leo Ranch in Decatur, Texas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSqmY_0cFqkNW100

2021 Texas Cowboys Against Cancer Fundraiser Tournament

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX

Join US on October 16, 2021 for the Annual Texas Cowboys Against Cancer Fundraiser Tournament! Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds 7282 N FM 51 Decatur, Texas 76234 Registration 8:00am Start Time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsWY7_0cFqkNW100

Grasslands Gallop

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1400 US-81, Decatur, TX

Registration opens for this ride on July 1, 2021 at 6 AM. Grasslands Gallop Location: LBJ Grasslands, Decatur, TX Date(s): October 23 & 24, 2021 Originally settled in the 1800s under a variety of...

Learn More

Hunter's Education Course - Oct 24

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX

Hunters Education Course October 24, 2021 2:00pm-6:00pm REGISTER HERE FOR OCTOBER 24:

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Decatur, TX
Government
City
Decatur, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Cowboys#Sun Oct 10#Tx Registration#Tx Date
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Decatur Updates

Decatur Updates

Decatur, TX
50
Followers
266
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy