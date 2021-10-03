Coming soon: Decatur events

(DECATUR, TX) Decatur is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

A Haunted Adventure @ The Wise County Heritage Museum. Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1602 South Trinity Street, Decatur, TX 76234

Please join us for a Haunted Adventure at The Wise County Heritage Museum! There will be scary storytime and a haunted scavenger hunt.

Grazing Workshop - Texas Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5190 County Road 398, Decatur, TX 76234

A two-day “hands-on”, safe-to-fail grazing trial workshop at the Leo Ranch in Decatur, Texas

2021 Texas Cowboys Against Cancer Fundraiser Tournament Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX

Join US on October 16, 2021 for the Annual Texas Cowboys Against Cancer Fundraiser Tournament! Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds 7282 N FM 51 Decatur, Texas 76234 Registration 8:00am Start Time...

Grasslands Gallop Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1400 US-81, Decatur, TX

Registration opens for this ride on July 1, 2021 at 6 AM. Grasslands Gallop Location: LBJ Grasslands, Decatur, TX Date(s): October 23 & 24, 2021 Originally settled in the 1800s under a variety of...

Hunter's Education Course - Oct 24 Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX

Hunters Education Course October 24, 2021 2:00pm-6:00pm REGISTER HERE FOR OCTOBER 24: