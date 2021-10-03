What’s up Covington: Local events calendar

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

Atoka Railroad’s Halloween event Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Hello everyone, we are excited to announce a project that we have been working on for a while! This year we will be hosting Atoka Railroads first ever Halloween event. It will include...

Mental Health First Aid Training Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this 8 hour training you will learn a simple action plan to help those with mental health challenges.

atoka, tennessee Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in atoka_tennessee? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

38004 Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 38004? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

2 hour ACES/ Building Strong Brains Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this 2 hour training you will learn how brains grow and how ACES can affect brain growth and behavior.