Covington, TN

What’s up Covington: Local events calendar

Covington Digest
 6 days ago

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

Atoka Railroad’s Halloween event

Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Hello everyone, we are excited to announce a project that we have been working on for a while! This year we will be hosting Atoka Railroads first ever Halloween event. It will include...

Mental Health First Aid Training

Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this 8 hour training you will learn a simple action plan to help those with mental health challenges.

atoka, tennessee

Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in atoka_tennessee? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

38004

Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 38004? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

2 hour ACES/ Building Strong Brains

Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this 2 hour training you will learn how brains grow and how ACES can affect brain growth and behavior.

Covington, TN
ABOUT

With Covington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

