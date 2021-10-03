CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Coming soon: Fort Morgan events

 6 days ago

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Live events are lining up on the Fort Morgan calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Morgan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAdnY_0cFqkLkZ00

Longs Peak League Meet

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1600 Main St, Fort Morgan, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Longs Peak League Meet, hosted by Fort Morgan High School in Fort Morgan CO. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBBRJ_0cFqkLkZ00

Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 Consignment Auction -10:00am MST

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 17906 MCR 29, Brush, CO

Advertising Deadline for the Consignment Auction is Friday, October 8th. Selling Tractors, Wheel Loaders, Forklifts, Skid Steers, Semi & Farm Trucks, Semi & Goose Neck Trailers. All types of Hay...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qjDZ_0cFqkLkZ00

Frontier Academy Girls JV Volleyball @ Brush

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

The Brush (CO) JV volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Frontier Academy (Greeley, CO) on Thursday, October 7 @ 5:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GfqX_0cFqkLkZ00

Celebration of life

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Here is Edward M. Dempsey’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Edward M. Dempsey (Fort Morgan, Colorado), who passed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVBQn_0cFqkLkZ00

Brandon Heath Concert

Snyder, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 22622 Fisher Ave, Snyder, CO

The Brandon Heath Concert is October 22nd at 7 p.m.... Doors open at 6. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the beginning of September. You can get your tickets from the church or go online...

