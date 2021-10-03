CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Live events on the horizon in Tomah

 6 days ago

(TOMAH, WI) Live events are lining up on the Tomah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tomah:

Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah is open every Monday from 1 to 3:30 and Thursday from 10 to noon to get food. They’re also open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 3:30...

Nursery - Elementary Ministry

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Ministry options available during this service (We ask that students stay in whatever class they start in and not move up after a birthday): - Nursery (ages 0-2) - Preschool (if your child is 3 or...

Family Promise Host Week

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

We will have many opportunities to serve during our host week.

Tomah Truck Driving Recruiting Event at Best Western

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1017 E McCoy Blvd, Tomah, WI

Schneider is hosting a truck driving recruiting event on October 26, 2021 - 1:30 PM at Best Western in Tomah, WI. Speak to one of our knowledgeable and personable recruiters about obtaining a CDL...

Tomah Gun Show

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The Tomah Gun Show will be held on Oct 22nd – 24th, 2021 in Tomah, WI. This Tomah gun show is held at Monroe County Fairgrounds and hosted by Marv Kraus Promotions. All federal, state and local...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tomah, WI
