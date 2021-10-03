Live events on the horizon in Tomah

(TOMAH, WI) Live events are lining up on the Tomah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tomah:

Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah is open every Monday from 1 to 3:30 and Thursday from 10 to noon to get food. They’re also open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 3:30...

Nursery - Elementary Ministry Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Ministry options available during this service (We ask that students stay in whatever class they start in and not move up after a birthday): - Nursery (ages 0-2) - Preschool (if your child is 3 or...

Family Promise Host Week Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

We will have many opportunities to serve during our host week.

Tomah Truck Driving Recruiting Event at Best Western Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1017 E McCoy Blvd, Tomah, WI

Schneider is hosting a truck driving recruiting event on October 26, 2021 - 1:30 PM at Best Western in Tomah, WI. Speak to one of our knowledgeable and personable recruiters about obtaining a CDL...

Tomah Gun Show Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The Tomah Gun Show will be held on Oct 22nd – 24th, 2021 in Tomah, WI. This Tomah gun show is held at Monroe County Fairgrounds and hosted by Marv Kraus Promotions. All federal, state and local...