Live events on the horizon in Jackson

(JACKSON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

SheJumps Grand Teton Fundraising Climb 2022 Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1325 US-89, Jackson, WY 83002

The SheJumps Grand Teton Fundraising Climb is an all-women's adventure benefitting SheJumps

Communion Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 3205 W Big Trail Dr, Jackson, WY

When Jesus died on the cross and rose again, He forever broke the chains of sin and death and made a way for us to have eternal life! Join us as we take time to remember Jesus' sacrifice for us by...

Wyoming Global Technology Summit Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 265 S. Cache St., Jackson, WY 83001

You are formally invited to join us for the 8th annual Wyoming Global Technology Summit

Open Mic Event Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 750 W Broadway, Jackson, WY

All musicians welcome at the Virginian Saloon! Signups will end at 7:30pm with the host performing a short set to get things going. People wishing to participate can e-mail, call the host (not the...

Bluegrass Session featuring The Del McCoury Band Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 50 N. Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001

The Del McCoury Band to play intimate "dinner and a show" in the Silver Dollar Showroom. TICKETS SOLD BY TABLE ONLY. 21+