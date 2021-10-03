CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxley, GA

Baxley events calendar

Baxley Voice
Baxley Voice
 6 days ago

(BAXLEY, GA) Baxley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baxley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmgMp_0cFqkI6O00

Xs and Ys - Douglas, GA

Baxley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2730 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley, GA

Come join in the fun with a great coed team Crossfit competition at MaxOut CrossFit! The Xs and Ys is a 2 person coed team competition with a local and national leaderboard (Qualifier for Xs and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLYU5_0cFqkI6O00

Jameson Rodgers performs LIVE at the Pigs N' Pickin' Festival

Baxley, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513

Jameson Rodgers comes to Appling County! The evening of Saturday, November 13th , enjoy a dynamic show from a rising star in country music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rH0Z_0cFqkI6O00

Bacon County 4-H STEM Club

Alma, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

You never know what we may create in this fun class while we explore the world of science!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqxRM_0cFqkI6O00

Scare on the Square Lyons, Georgia

Lyons, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 NW Broad St, Lyons, GA

Our downtown merchants will be out with a few tricks and a whole lot of treats!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNUHg_0cFqkI6O00

Anytime Fitness - Blizzard Run 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run

Glennville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

At Anytime Fitness, let's help kids while running for a blizzard!! The Blizzard Run is a 5k and Kids Fun Run event for the entire family to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network...

Baxley Voice

Baxley Voice

Baxley, GA
ABOUT

With Baxley Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

