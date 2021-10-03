Baxley events calendar
(BAXLEY, GA) Baxley has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baxley:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 2730 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley, GA
Come join in the fun with a great coed team Crossfit competition at MaxOut CrossFit! The Xs and Ys is a 2 person coed team competition with a local and national leaderboard (Qualifier for Xs and...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513
Jameson Rodgers comes to Appling County! The evening of Saturday, November 13th , enjoy a dynamic show from a rising star in country music.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510
You never know what we may create in this fun class while we explore the world of science!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 134 NW Broad St, Lyons, GA
Our downtown merchants will be out with a few tricks and a whole lot of treats!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
At Anytime Fitness, let's help kids while running for a blizzard!! The Blizzard Run is a 5k and Kids Fun Run event for the entire family to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network...
