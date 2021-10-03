Baxley events calendar

(BAXLEY, GA) Baxley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baxley:

Xs and Ys - Douglas, GA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2730 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley, GA

Come join in the fun with a great coed team Crossfit competition at MaxOut CrossFit! The Xs and Ys is a 2 person coed team competition with a local and national leaderboard (Qualifier for Xs and...

Jameson Rodgers performs LIVE at the Pigs N' Pickin' Festival

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513

Jameson Rodgers comes to Appling County! The evening of Saturday, November 13th , enjoy a dynamic show from a rising star in country music.

Bacon County 4-H STEM Club

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

You never know what we may create in this fun class while we explore the world of science!

Scare on the Square Lyons, Georgia

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 NW Broad St, Lyons, GA

Our downtown merchants will be out with a few tricks and a whole lot of treats!

Anytime Fitness - Blizzard Run 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

At Anytime Fitness, let's help kids while running for a blizzard!! The Blizzard Run is a 5k and Kids Fun Run event for the entire family to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network...