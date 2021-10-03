Live events on the horizon in Elberton

(ELBERTON, GA) Live events are coming to Elberton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elberton area:

Imperial's Booze and Bones Halloween Party! Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 245 College Ave, Elberton, GA

Come celebrate Halloween with us at Imperial Saturday October 30th! We will have live music by Dead String Band, costume contest and riding bull contest! Dress is your best Halloween costume! The...

The Addams Family 2 Movie Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 S Oliver St, Elberton, GA

The Addams Family 2 Anticipated Rating PG Showtimes: Fri. Oct 1- 7PM Sat. Oct 2 - 7PM Sun. Oct 3 - 2PM Doors open for seating and ticket sales 30 minutes prior to each showtime. Tickets are $7.50...

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1016 Main Street, #976, Comer, GA 30629

Come Worship with B-SHOC * D-Earl & S.W.A.G Ministries Fellowship, Music, Food & Fun

RMA Varsity Football @ Elbert County Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Elbert County (Elberton, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Riverside Military Academy (Gainesville, GA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

October 2021 Board Meeting Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 17 W Church St, Elberton, GA

Board Meetings are held the third Thursday of every month at the MEAG Power headquarters unless otherwise noted. Meetings start promptly at 10:00 a.m.

