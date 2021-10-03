What’s up North Adams: Local events calendar

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Live events are lining up on the North Adams calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Adams area:

Eli Keszler North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Avant-garde percussionist, composer, and artist Eli Keszler “is experimental electronic music’s favorite drummer” (Pitchfork). Keszler’s live performances often incorporate his sound installations...

North Adams Farmers Market North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: North Adams, MA

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 5 - October 16, 2021Saturdays: 9am - 1pm Location:St. Anthony Municipal Parking Lot, at the intersection of Rte. 8

Church Planting Summit North Adams, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 85 Main Street, North Adams, MA 01247

Join us as we hear from church planters in NY & New England, watch the virtual Acts 29 National Conference and pray together.

Hoosac Range Fall Foliage Hike, North Adams North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2441 Mohawk Trail, North Adams, MA

Enjoy the fall colors along this winding ridgeline hike. Saturday, October 9, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm To RSVP email Mariah at mauman@bnrc.org. (up to 15 participants) Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult...

65th Annual Fall Foliage Parade: Games, Movies & Take-Out! North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Join us for the 65th Fall Foliage Festival Parade on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Sunday, October 3, 2021 Each year, 1Berkshire collaborates with the city of