Ottawa events coming soon

FREE Dinner with Trinity United Methodist Church Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 N Cedar St, Ottawa, KS

Enjoy a free dinner and fellowship at Trinity United Methodist Church every 5th Friday.

Pumpkin painting!!!!! Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Come join The Wet Lilies for a fun time of painting pumpkins. It will be come and go from 10-4. Cost is $10 will cover the cost of pumpkin and all the paint and supplies.

"FREE" Classic Movie Monday "The Pajama Game" Sponsored by Betty Birzer and Rock Creek Ottawa Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 S Main St, Ottawa, KS

Free Class Movie the last Monday of the the month. Sponsored by Betty Birzer, Reece & Nichols and Rock Creek Ottawa. 2pm.

Ottawa Farmers Market Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2008.5 S Princeton St, Ottawa, KS

This event listing provided for the Ottawa community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

Chess Club Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

Did you know that playing chess can improve memory and cognitive abilities, build strategic thinking, and help your brain age more gracefully? All ages of players and levels of Chess experience...