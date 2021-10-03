CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Dumas events calendar

Dumas Times
Dumas Times
 6 days ago

(DUMAS, TX) Dumas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dumas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWSiO_0cFqkEZU00

Meeting with District Governor, Jerry Whatley

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1301 Roosevelt St, Borger, TX

Join us as we welcome our District Governor, Jerry Whatley!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hJTV_0cFqkEZU00

Calavera Fall Fiesta

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come out and shop your heart out! We will have several vendors to shop from, a pumpkin patch to pick pumpkins, and a photographer on-site! Come out and have some fun! 🎃

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23l7wz_0cFqkEZU00

Antelope Creek Village Tour

Fritch, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 37084 Alibates Rd, Fritch, TX

Come visit Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument and take the Antelope Creek Village tour. On this tour you will be able to learn about the people who lived and quarried Alibates Flint in what...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdX5X_0cFqkEZU00

Women's Monthly Brunch

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Please come to newlife's monthly women's brunch. There will be food, fun and conversation. Childcare is provided by appt only. Please text 806-268-4222 to reserve a spot for your child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlhQM_0cFqkEZU00

Break Away, Breathe, Be Retreat

Sanford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 8125 FM 3395, Sanford, TX

Break Away, Breathe, Be ~ Christian Yoga Retreat is for anyone looking to relax from the chaos of back-to-school, to approach the holidays with peace, learn more about yoga, soak up God's glory in...

ABOUT

With Dumas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

