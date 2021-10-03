What’s up Eufaula: Local events calendar

(EUFAULA, AL) Live events are coming to Eufaula.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eufaula:

Everything is about to Change! Eufaula, AL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 107 Baker Dr, Eufaula, AL

Prophecies of Hope-Youth presents a dynamic study on Bible prophecy affecting you today and shows how to have hope for the future! About this Event

Campground Trick or Treat Omaha, GA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 Florence Rd, Omaha, GA

Join us for trick or treating in the campground! Campers are encouraged to bring candy to hand out, and kids of all ages are welcome to dress up and come trick or treat the campground! Parking fee: $5

Lowndes Academy Varsity Football @ Lakeside School Eufaula, AL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1020 Lake Dr, Eufaula, AL

The Lakeside School (Eufaula, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Lowndes Academy (Lowndesboro, AL) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

St. Luke Family Camp Fort Mitchell, AL

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 7 Uchee Creek Rd, Fort Mitchell, AL

St Luke’s annual Family Camp will be held October 8-10, 2021 at Uchee Creek Campground and Marina! This is a beautiful destination with tons of fun for the whole family (recreation areas, fishing...

Sam Wise State Farm Pumpkin hunt Eufaula, AL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:55 PM

The Eufaula Great Pumpkin Hunt is here!! Make plans to take your kids around Eufaula on the weekend of October 8 thru October 10th starting first thing Friday morning. Be on the lookout for "State...