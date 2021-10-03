CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

What’s up Eufaula: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) Live events are coming to Eufaula.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eufaula:

Everything is about to Change!

Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 107 Baker Dr, Eufaula, AL

Prophecies of Hope-Youth presents a dynamic study on Bible prophecy affecting you today and shows how to have hope for the future! About this Event

Campground Trick or Treat

Omaha, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 Florence Rd, Omaha, GA

Join us for trick or treating in the campground! Campers are encouraged to bring candy to hand out, and kids of all ages are welcome to dress up and come trick or treat the campground! Parking fee: $5

Lowndes Academy Varsity Football @ Lakeside School

Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1020 Lake Dr, Eufaula, AL

The Lakeside School (Eufaula, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Lowndes Academy (Lowndesboro, AL) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

St. Luke Family Camp

Fort Mitchell, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 7 Uchee Creek Rd, Fort Mitchell, AL

St Luke’s annual Family Camp will be held October 8-10, 2021 at Uchee Creek Campground and Marina! This is a beautiful destination with tons of fun for the whole family (recreation areas, fishing...

Sam Wise State Farm Pumpkin hunt

Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:55 PM

The Eufaula Great Pumpkin Hunt is here!! Make plans to take your kids around Eufaula on the weekend of October 8 thru October 10th starting first thing Friday morning. Be on the lookout for "State...

