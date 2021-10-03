Live events Jasper — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Jasper News Flash
 6 days ago

(JASPER, TX) Live events are coming to Jasper.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

Celebration of Life for Karen

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2850 Private Road #8335, Woodville, TX

We are having a Celebration of Life for Karen (My Honey). Darrell Segura (the man in black) has already prepared a few special songs for a special Triple Creek friend (wish I could attach the...

Mike Zito Band at Rayburn Country Resort

Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, TX

Rayburn Country Resort is offering a night of blues you can definitely use on Saturday, October 9th with world touring, award winning axe-slinger Mike Zito and his band. Make reservations at...

LIttle Anglers Big Bass Showdown

Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 5438 Sam Rayburn Parkway Brookeland texas 75931, Brookeland, TX

Little Anglers Big Bass Showdown tournaments for Little Anglers must be 18 or under and enrolled in school (1st- 12th grade).

TNM Meetup – Woodville

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 233 U.S. Hwy 190, Woodville, TX

The Texas Nationalist Movement will be hosting a Meetup event in Woodville starting at 4:00PM at Wild Bill’s Grill. Join us to learn more about the mission and principles of the TNM and how we can...

District 22 AAA

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Eagle Dr, Woodville, TX

MileSplits official results list for the 2021 District 22 AAA, hosted by Woodville in Woodville TX.

Jasper News Flash

Jasper, TX
With Jasper News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

