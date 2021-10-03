Live events coming up in Detroit Lakes
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Detroit Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Detroit Lakes area:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Fri Oct 22nd 7:30pm – 9:00pmEagles-musiclive-musicdetroit-lakesHistoric Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, USA map This show is so good we just had to bring it back! Now in...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Thu Oct 28th 7:30pm – Sat 30th 3:30pmdetroit-lakeslive-theatresteel-magnoliasHistoric Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, USA map Performed by a local community theatre...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 829 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501
At REBOOT Recovery, we help people overcome trauma. Our faith-based trauma healing courses, training, and are open to anyone.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 1150 Randolph Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN
Zach Thomas Johnson started as a young kid rocking out in his cowboy outfit to Junior Brown. He has grown since then but his energy still remains and can be seen on stage...
