Detroit Lakes, MN

Live events coming up in Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 6 days ago

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Detroit Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Detroit Lakes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yKXm_0cFqkBvJ00

Lakes Area Farmers Market

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJsbz_0cFqkBvJ00

Takin’ It to the Limit: An Eagles Tribute

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Fri Oct 22nd 7:30pm – 9:00pmEagles-musiclive-musicdetroit-lakesHistoric Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, USA map This show is so good we just had to bring it back! Now in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28i1dN_0cFqkBvJ00

Steel Magnolias

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Thu Oct 28th 7:30pm – Sat 30th 3:30pmdetroit-lakeslive-theatresteel-magnoliasHistoric Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, USA map Performed by a local community theatre...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9QeU_0cFqkBvJ00

REBOOT Recovery

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 829 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

At REBOOT Recovery, we help people overcome trauma. Our faith-based trauma healing courses, training, and are open to anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cUiF_0cFqkBvJ00

Zach Thomas

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1150 Randolph Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN

Zach Thomas Johnson started as a young kid rocking out in his cowboy outfit to Junior Brown. He has grown since then but his energy still remains and can be seen on stage...

