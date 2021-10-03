Live events coming up in Detroit Lakes

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Detroit Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Detroit Lakes area:

Lakes Area Farmers Market Detroit Lakes, MN

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337

Takin' It to the Limit: An Eagles Tribute Detroit Lakes, MN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Fri Oct 22nd 7:30pm – 9:00pmEagles-musiclive-musicdetroit-lakesHistoric Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, USA map This show is so good we just had to bring it back! Now in...

Steel Magnolias Detroit Lakes, MN

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Thu Oct 28th 7:30pm – Sat 30th 3:30pmdetroit-lakeslive-theatresteel-magnoliasHistoric Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, USA map Performed by a local community theatre...

REBOOT Recovery Detroit Lakes, MN

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 829 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

At REBOOT Recovery, we help people overcome trauma. Our faith-based trauma healing courses, training, and are open to anyone.

Zach Thomas Detroit Lakes, MN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1150 Randolph Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN

Zach Thomas Johnson started as a young kid rocking out in his cowboy outfit to Junior Brown. He has grown since then but his energy still remains and can be seen on stage...