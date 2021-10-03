CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Live events coming up in Pierre

Pierre Journal
 6 days ago

(PIERRE, SD) Live events are coming to Pierre.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pierre area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D04zl_0cFqkA2a00

Pierre Half Marathon

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 900 E Church St, Pierre, SD

Welcome to our Half Marathon! We are excited that you have chosen to participate in this beautiful race along the Missouri River. Our volunteers and sponsors cannot wait to provide you with a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZrbC_0cFqkA2a00

South Dakota Athletic Grants

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voZO5_0cFqkA2a00

First Thursdays (Summer Nights)

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Summer festival with vendors, children’s activities, wagon rides, food, fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVfyV_0cFqkA2a00

Breast Cancer Support Group

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

3nd Thursday of each month Whether you are a seasoned or new caregiver, this group is especially for you. - 10/21/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIFcB_0cFqkA2a00

Pierre Fire Department Showcase

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD

Join Pierre Fire Department at the Northridge Plaza on Sunday, October 3rd for the Fire Department Showcase. Bring your families to meet the members of the Pierre Fire Department. Fire trucks and...

Pierre Journal

ABOUT

With Pierre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

