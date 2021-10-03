Pryor calendar: Coming events

(PRYOR, OK) Live events are lining up on the Pryor calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pryor:

Enduro Extravaganza Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK

Lakeland Real Estate NE OK Modifieds, Servpro of Mayes & Wagoner Counties B-Mods , Dawson Roofing Super Stocks, S&J Plumbing Pure Stocks, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Trophy Cars , Enduro

Mayes County HOPE Fit Biz 5K and Fun Run Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 1200-1218 SE 9th St, Pryor, OK

The Mayes County HOPE Fit Biz 5K and Fun Run is on Saturday October 23, 2021. It includes the following events: Fun Run and 5k.

Horsin' Around at Frontier Cove Adair, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 572 Dry Gulch Rd, Adair, OK

3rd-12th Grade Campers Horsin’ Around is our most popular horse camp, and is for riders of all skill levels. Our qualified instructors will help campers increase in horsemanship and Christlike...

Family Pumpkin Carving Night! Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2966 W 530, Pryor, OK

We're having a Pumpkin Carving, Painting, and Petting Zoo Day at The Lion's Den 918 in Pryor, OK. Bring out the entire family and have a wonderful day creating memories! Amelia Sulley, of...

Frozen Morgue Haunted Attractions - Haunted House Chouteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

A raging thunderstorm has crippled the power at the crumbling old Tanglewood Asylum. In the wake of lightning strike directly at the heart of the asylum, the electronic cell doors released...