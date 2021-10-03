CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Events on the Ogdensburg calendar

Ogdensburg Dispatch
Ogdensburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Live events are lining up on the Ogdensburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogdensburg:

Annual Dinner Meeting

Hammond, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 St Lawrence Ave, Hammond, NY

The annual meeting for the Hammond Historical Museum will be held on Friday, October 22nd, at 6 PM at the Hammond Presbyterian Church dining room. Please bring a dish to pass. (Dinnerware will be...

Swap It! Community Trading Event

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 309 Miner Street Rd, Canton, NY

All are welcome to join us at the farm for the 11th annual swap. This free and friendly event will be outside in an open air tent. The only requirement is to bring something that you made or grew...

Caregiver Support Group

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 312 Washington St, Ogdensburg, NY

This support group provides the opportunity for those caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies. To register, please call...

2021 Marriage & Religious Jubillee

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Honoring the Religious Sisters for their decades of service to the Church and all married couples celebrating their anniversaries (from one year and up).

Basic Mittens

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 17 Main St, Canton, NY

Cost: $45.00 + Materials Skill Level: Beginner (must know how to knit and purl) Materials: Size 5 and Size 7 Double Point Needles (4 needles each size) Worsted Weight Yarn, 200 yards Stitch...

