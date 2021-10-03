CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

What’s up Lake Geneva: Local events calendar

Lake Geneva Times
Lake Geneva Times
 6 days ago

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lake Geneva calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Geneva:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpjBk_0cFqk7Te00

Communion Class

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 N Bloomfield Rd, Lake Geneva, WI

Communion is a very special practice within our faith. It is important for our children to understand why we take communion. If you feel your child is ready, please join us on October 3rd at 11 am...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tZTI_0cFqk7Te00

Sunday Champagne Brunch

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 327 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva, WI

Lauded by the USA TODAY as the area’s Most Beautiful Restaurant the Baker House 1885 delivers Victorian grandeur overlooking scenic Lake Geneva. Unlimited Champagne, traditional breakfast...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A83D9_0cFqk7Te00

Apothecary Amended Hours - Private Event — Maxwell Mansion

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 304 S Wells St, Lake Geneva, WI

The Apothecary and first floor of the Mansion will be closed for a private event from 4 pm to 10pm on October 30th , 2021. The Speakeasy will be open to hotel guests from 8 pm to Midnight and the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9Rwj_0cFqk7Te00

Furniture Painting 101

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 830 W Main St, Lake Geneva, WI

Furniture Painting 101 at Rooted Artisan Market, 830 W Main St, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, Benet Lake, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 09:00 am to 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbz9w_0cFqk7Te00

Haunted Hayride

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, WI

$20 Adults (ages 11 and over) | $10 Ages 5-10 | Free for ages 4 and under | CASH ONLY Friday and Saturday Nights October 1 - October 31 6pm-midnight Plus Sunday, October 10, and Sunday October 31...

